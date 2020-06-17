WTCR

From boy racer to touring car acer? Young gun Tassi appears on WTCR Fast Talk presented by Goodyear

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Image credit: FIA WTCR

ByFIA WTCR
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

-

Attila Tassi was never destined to be a racing driver. There was no previous family involvement, while ice hockey satisfied his competitive instincts from the age of five. But two events triggered a change of direction for the boy from Budapest, as he tells host Martin Haven in part one of his WTCR Fast Talk podcast presented by Goodyear.

A “very big crash” on his BMX bike left him with a fractured skull and parents hoping he’d consider an alternative pursuit. Around the same time, a family holiday − to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix of all things − gave him the opportunity to try a go-kart for size. It was the start of his motorsport adventure that will continue in 2020 when he joins Honda-powered ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport for a second season in the WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup, as team-mate to Tiago Monteiro.

“There was a go-kart track next to the Abu Dhabi circuit,” Tassi remembers. “I always watched the Formula One so I started doing some laps [at the kart track]. We ended up there from the afternoon until 2am. When we came back to Hungary, we searched the best championships [to compete in] and I [claimed] two amateur championships in go-kart. But we have this very good rule in Hungary that if you do this test, you can start doing championships at the age of 12 in the Suzuki Cup.”

Looking back on his first race nine years on, the self-belief that belied his young years then is still much in evidence now − and clearly played a part in Honda signing him as an official driver for 2019.

“My parents and also my team expected I would be very excited and make some mistakes but that’s just not my style,” says Tassi of his first racing weekend in 2012. “I never get too excited luckily because there are some moments if you are too excited you can make mistakes easily. I got spun around, but we calculated in our race strategy that the first race would be very tricky with no experience and lots of cars around you. But quite soon it was quite manageable.”

Tassi needed pillows under his seat and pedal extensions in order to take to the track in his Suzuki Swift, prompting concerns from his parents that he might be out of his depth. “When I was a kid, I always watched Formula One and I wanted to try something else [other] than hockey,” says Tassi. “My parents were scared [of racing more than] they were scared of the hockey and the BMX. At that stage I didn’t think how big the risk was but every sport has a risk to damage yourself. But if you do what you love that’s the best I think.”

Success in Suzukis came quickly for Tassi and before the 2015 season was up, he’d made his debut in the SEAT León Eurocup. After three seasons in TCR, which included finishing runner-up to Jean-Karl Vernay in the 2017 TCR International Series driving for the team co-owned by his hero Norbert Michelisz, Tassi was ready for the WTCR, a series he joined full time for 2019 in a KCMG Honda.

“I wanted to be a Formula One driver but when I was growing up, seeing the opportunities and realising Hungary was a much smaller country, [I realised] Formula One is going to be very, very hard,” says Tassi, who turned 21 last week. “And I couldn’t reach the pedals in the formula car, which I tested once at the Hungaroring.

“Dávid Bari [co-owner of M1RA] came to my house with Norbi, they said what they could offer and when you have Norbi, who is my idol in Hungary, I wanted to follow him, work with him and learn from him. It was a very big opportunity, once in a lifetime and you never know what you will have afterwards. I finished P2 behind Jean-Karl.”

Attila Tassi’s WTCRFast Talkpodcast presented by Goodyear, the WTCR’s official tyre supplier, and hosted by Martin Haven is available in two parts at FIAWTCR.com and other outlets from 12h00 CET today (17 June) with part two from 12h00 CET on 19 June. Clickhereto listen or follow this link:https://www.fiawtcr.com/wtcr-fast-talk/

WTCR

WTCR Teamwork: #3 ALL-INKL.COM Munnich Motorsport

19 HOURS AGO

The post From boy racer to touring car acer? Young gun Tassi appears on WTCR Fast Talk presented by Goodyear appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.

WTCR

The hunt for a new WTCR driver is go

YESTERDAY AT 04:00
WTCR

Potential Hyundai-powered WTCR racers for the future chosen

YESTERDAY AT 13:00
Related Topics
WTCR
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

WTCR

WTCR Teamwork: #3 ALL-INKL.COM Munnich Motorsport

19 HOURS AGO
WTCR

The hunt for a new WTCR driver is go

YESTERDAY AT 04:00
WTCR

Potential Hyundai-powered WTCR racers for the future chosen

YESTERDAY AT 13:00
WTCR

Donations from WTCR drivers up for bids in #RaceAgainstCovid auction

15/06/2020 AT 10:00

Latest Videos

Play Icon
WTCR

Finish Race 3

00:03:04
Play Icon
Play Icon
WTCR

Race 2 finish

00:01:38
Play Icon
Play Icon
WTCR

Race 1 finish

00:02:07
Play Icon
Play Icon
WTCR

Race 3 finish

00:02:18
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Bayern make Real Madrid ace 'galactic' offer – Euro Papers

A DAY AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Europe waits as Inter desperately try to keep wonderkid - Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 11:21
Play Icon
Play Icon
Bundesliga

Haaland scores dramatic stoppage-time winner for Dortmund

14/06/2020 AT 21:47
Play Icon
Premier League

Aguero scores on 300th City appearance in dismantling of Cardiff

22/09/2018 AT 15:14
Football

Coutinho on bench for Liverpool's match with Sevilla after transfer saga

13/09/2017 AT 16:30
Champions League

Fellaini stars as United beat FC Basel on return to top table

12/09/2017 AT 17:07
Play Icon
Adria Tour

Incredible point at the Adria Tour as Thiem concludes with a tweener against Krajinovic

14/06/2020 AT 20:27
Play Icon
Play Icon
Adria Tour

Emotional Djokovic in tears as he leaves Adria Tour in Belgrade

14/06/2020 AT 18:03
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Ball kid wins point against Djokovic with delightful drop shot at Adria Tour

13/06/2020 AT 15:25
Play Icon
Tennis

Federer set to launch hardcourt campaign at Rogers Cup

01/08/2017 AT 23:04
Formula 1

Ocon will be ‘more careful’ battling Perez

01/08/2017 AT 14:34
Football

Spurs are on the way to Wembley... but they're carrying Chelsea on their coattails

27/03/2017 AT 09:04
View more

What's On

Previous articleWTCR Teamwork: #3 ALL-INKL.COM Munnich Motorsport
Next articleBy royal command: Stars line up for ERC The Stage online talk show