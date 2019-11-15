From Esports WTCR OSCARO to the Macau Grand Prix for Sabino

Lei Sabino, who finished second in the Esports WTCR OSCARO Asia/Oceania qualifier recently, will race for real in the Macau Touring Car Cup this weekend.

Driving a Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR run by local outfit SLM Racing Team, Sabino will compete in the Above 1950cc class with support from his simracing team, Macau e-Motorsports.



“After I won my first simracing events, I really wanted to try a real one, I mean real racing,” said Sabino. “I went to rent a Formula 4 car by myself to see what is racing, then I decided to go racing this year because a friend invited me to test a touring car and it went fine.



“The jump from behind the screen to the cockpit was not so difficult. Actually, it worked for me. I didn’t believe I could set up a car by myself, even I learned some settings from simracing.



“In my first race, I tried to set up the car then guess what would happen. I went for some testing and it worked for me. I don’t know how to explain but I don’t feel [it was] very difficult. I just enjoy every time I get behind the wheel. But it’s always a new challenge for me.”



Indonesian Andika Rama Maulana beat Sabino to the Esports WTCR OSCARO Asia/Oceania qualifying slot for the Esports WTCR OSCARO live final in Malaysia on 14 December.

