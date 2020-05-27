From football failure to heading the next generation and wanting more: Ehrlacher appears on WTCR

-

Yann Ehrlacher is among the next generation of drivers showing all the signs of becoming a category great in the WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup.

The nephew of touring car legend Yvan Muller and son of successful single-seater racer Cathy Muller, Ehrlacher will line up for season three of the WTCR, this time in the same Cyan Racing Lynk & Co team as his famous uncle.



Having served his apprenticeship and played a key supporting role in 2019, the 23-year-old Frenchman tells host Martin Haven in the latest episode of the WTCRFast Talkpodcast presented by Goodyear that “more will come in terms of results” when racing begins.



“When you are surrounded by such a professional team like Cyan, you just enjoy,” he said. “We helped Yvan and Thed [Björk] almost every weekend to be [the] world champion [team], that was good satisfaction. If we are able to help them it means we’ve got the pace, the rhythm. In terms of results, I would have been happy with more but that will come for this year.”



But while Ehrlacher continues to progress in a sport he’s known from an early age, he might never have got behind the wheel had he excelled at football like his father Yves, a retired professional. “I start playing football but honestly I was not really good,” Ehrlacher admits. “They put me in midfield, they saw my level was quite poor so they put me in defence and then I ended up being the goalkeeper so I said, ‘now I stop, I’m too bad at this’.”



Despite being born into a motorsport family − his mother won her final race while two months pregnant with baby Yann − it wasn’t until he turned 16 that he actually raced in any kind of category.



“Yvan [Muller] had a friend running two Mijet cars in a French series at Navarra in Spain,” Ehrlacher recalls. “One car was empty and they put me in the car. I had no experience at all. I did one day of testing after six days testing in a go-kart. Everything was completely new, but when I sit in that car there were some pictures coming [in my mind] from Yvan’s onboard, Yvan’s races and it felt a bit familiar for me. You are a bit surprised at the beginning, but after a few laps you want more and more and more. It never stops.”



Since that low-key start, Ehrlacher has landed two national titles, raced at Le Mans, taken a class victory in the ELMS, sampled a DTM car, talked his way into a Formula 2 test, won as a privateer in the FIA World Touring Car Championship and claimed race victories in the WTCR.



