Yann Ehrlacher was P16 in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup standings after two rounds. After six, the Cyan Racing Lynk & Co driver is second in the table, eight points behind Goodyear #FollowTheLeader Jean-Karl Vernay.

And Ehrlacher, the current King of WTCR following his 2020 title triumph, has big plans to build on that impressive form transformation when the Hungaroring near Budapest hosts the fourth weekend of another all-action WTCR season.



“I’ve got a good feeling ahead of Hungary, especially as I've come back from 16th position to second in two rounds,” the 25-year-old Frenchman said. “I like the Hungaroring quite a lot and I've won there twice in the past. I think we can score well this weekend and the goal is to leave Hungary at the top of the standings. But as usual in the WTCR, it will not be easy by any means.”

