From preparing to quit to victory in Vila Real: part two of Tiago Monteiro’s WTCR Fast Talk podcast

Seriously injured in a high-speed testing crash in 2017, Tiago Monteiro was planning for a life more ordinary in 2018 having accepted he would never race again.

But the fighting spirit that had earned the Portuguese driver a Formula One podium in the 2005 US Grand Prix, and got him through weeks of intensive care, kicked in again, as he explains to Martin Haven in the second part of his WTCRFast Talkpodcast presented by Goodyear.



“When I missed the first race [after my accident] I thought, okay, I’ll be there for the next one in Japan,” Monteiro recalls. “But I couldn’t see with my eyes [like they were], I couldn’t move, I could hardly take a bottle of water with my right arm, so how the hell could I think about driving?



“Then when nothing was evolving at all physically after six months, I said, ‘okay, that’s it’. I was lucky enough to be here and to survive and my goal now was to try to have a normal life, be able to take my kids to school, go and buy the groceries, even if I have to wear glasses and can’t see very well. But there’s no way I’m ever going to drive again and, even if I could, do I really want it, is the risk worth it?”



But encouraged by his family and close entourage and motivated by the feeling of needing revenge for losing out on winning the FIA World Touring Car Championship in 2017, Monteiro sought to defy medical experts by regaining his fitness and being able to see properly again.



It required months of treatment, which included countless trans-Atlantic flights and even a visit to NASA for assessment. However, 415 days after his crash, Monteiro was back on track at Suzuka − via a guard of honour formed by his fellow drivers − for WTCR Race of Japan in 2018.



Then, against all odds, he won his home round of the WTCR in Vila Real last July to complete the ultimate comeback amid highly emotional scenes.



“I won my biggest race to recover from the hardest situation of all,” Monteiro reveals in part two of his WTCRFast Talkpodcast presented by Goodyear. “Any win in Portugal is important, the comeback in Suzuka was important because it was the first main step of my return. But now I was just another competitor and I could be sure none of my competitors would make a special effort because it was me behind them or in front of them.



“The gloves were off and the season was starting again. The level of drivers was just amazing [for 2019] and the return was in very hard conditions and we struggled big time. Winning again on a street track in Vila Real, honestly that’s the highest, highest point of my career because I was coming back from hell.”



But the crash, recovery and victory in Vila Real are just a part of Tiago Monteiro’s incredible career story that began more than 20 years ago and shows no sign of slowing down as he prepares for the delayed 2020 WTCR season, which he’ll contest in an ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport-prepared Honda Civic Type R TCR on Goodyear tyres.



He spent two years in Formula One scoring points and a podium finish before beginning his FIA World Touring Car adventure, initially with SEAT in 2007 before his association with Honda began in 2012.



