From Russia with a win for WTCR’s Azcona

Mikel Azcona will resume his WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO campaign in China next month a winner following his triumph in a Russian Endurance Challenge event at the Moscow Raceway last weekend.

Spaniard Azcona, who scored his breakthrough WTCR / OSCARO victory at the last event in Vila Real, Portugal, in early July for CUPRA-powered PWR Racing, joined forces with Evgeni Leonov and the VRC Team for the Russian event.



Making his debut at the track and competing in a CUPRA TCR in the GT class, Azcona and Leonov finished in third place after four hours and two minutes of driving. Ex-Formula One driver Vitaly Petrov won the category in a Mercedes AMG GT3.



WTCR Race of China takes place at the Ningbo International Speedpark from 13-15 September.



Photo:CUPRA Racing

