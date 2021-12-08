After enduring what he described as an “horrific season” back in action in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup, Rob Huff took top honours in Race 2 at WTCR VTB Race of Russia late last month.

On his debut at Sochi Autodrom, the Briton charged through from sixth on the grid to take victory in his Goodyear-equipped CUPRA Leon Competitión, despite revealing a late scare afterwards.



As well as making up for a tough campaign, the result helped the Zengő Motorsport driver to hit back from his Race 1 disappointment.



"The first race was a really tough one to swallow,” Huff said. “We had the fastest car, we set the fastest lap of the race. We were catching the top two and got alongside [Frédéric] Vervisch and broke the car. It's very frustrating, as we deserved that win for sure.



"But then to win Race 2, that was something we deserved for sure after the season we've had. We've had a horrific season. No other way to put it. We had seven DNFs and missed two opportunities where we should have won races.”



Of his Race 2 success, Huff said: “The team did a fantastic job to get my car repaired [for Race 2] and get it out, we made it with just one minute to go.



“I had a fantastic start, jumped past two cars, and was nearly battling for the lead at Turn 1. I found myself in P2 at the second restart, I made a really good move on Néstor [Girolami] and we had a really good fight for a few corners. I then managed to get my head down and get away.



"Then that lap, I had a low pressure alarm, and we had some misfires, so I had to six laps in the lead with the dashboard and gear change not really working, so I was just so pleased the car finished the race, as with my luck this year, I really thought the car was just going to die.



"You're always judged by your last race and what a way to go out at the end of this season. To win, and from sixth place, I'm just so happy."

