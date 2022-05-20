Tiago Monteiro will start next week’s WTCR Race of Germany on the legendary Nüburgring Nordschleife fresh from his latest American adventure.

The Honda-powered LIQUI MOLY Team Engstler star was in action in the IMSA Challenge event at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, driving a Honda Civic Type R TCR for LA Honda World Racing.

Ad

And the Portuguese ace made an instant impact in the JAS Motorsport-built machine by stunning the series regulars with pole position in the TCR division, only to be taken out by a car from another class on the opening lap of the race.

WTCR Cayrolle “has his place” on WTCR grid 7 HOURS AGO

Although FIA World Touring Car racing has been Monteiro’s focus since 2007, his outing in Ohio marked a return to the track where he finished 11th in the 2003 Champ Car Grand Prix of Mid-Ohio. The USA was also the setting of his first and only podium finish in the FIA Formula One World Championship, a feat he achieved in the US Grand Prix at Indianapolis in 2005.

WTCR Race of Germany forms rounds three and four of the 2022 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup from May 26-28.

Photo:Halston Pitman/LA Honda World

WTCR How did Ehrlacher’s second WTCR title defence start compare? YESTERDAY AT 04:06