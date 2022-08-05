Dániel Nagy will swap microphone for steering wheel once again following his return to WTCR – FIA World Touring Car action at Anneau du Rhin this weekend.

Nagy was forced to miss WTCR Race of Italy last month while he recovered from a broken finger sustained in a crash at WTCR Race of Portugal in early July.

But he’s fit again to race and with his Zengő Motorsport team preparing a replacement CUPA Leon Competición, Nagy can’t wait for the inaugural WTCR Race of Alsace GrandEst to begin.

“It’s very nice to be back,” Nagy said. “Honestly watching WTCR Race of Italy from home was not a great pleasure, even though it was quite difficult for the field with the tyre problems and the super-hot weather. But it’s super-nice to be back with the guys and I’m super-thankful. It’s a great thing we could rebuild the car, it’s a complete new chassis with a lot of new parts so I am extremely motivated. My hand is not 100 per cent but for racing it’s 100 per cent. I tried out yesterday for the Goodyear test and it’s doing fine.”

Nagy spent last weekend at the Hungaroring, venue for WTCR Race of Hungary in June, commenting for national television on the Formula 2 and Formula 3 races that supported the Hungarian Formula One Grand Prix.

