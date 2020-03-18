From the football pitch to infinity, WTCR racer Engstler reveals the story behind #8

Luca Engstler, who is embarking on his first WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup campaign in 2020, has explained the story behind his race number.

Engstler, 20, will carry #8 on his Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team-entered Hyundai i30 N TCR.



And this is why: “Since I started to do any sport my number has always been #8. It began when I was playing football, and then when I moved into motorsport, racing in karting, Formula 4 and finally TCR series around the world.



“I originally chose it because my birthday is 8 March, but I never changed it, except for the times where I am the champion!



“Apart from then I would like to keep the #8 for the rest of my racing career, so it’s quite good that the number – on its side – represents infinity.”



Engstler’s team-mate, Nicky Catsburg, will carry number #88 in 2020.

