WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup drivers have sampled the shortest and longest tracks of the season during the last few weeks.
Earlier in May, the 2.760-kilometre Circuit de Pau-Ville hosted WTCR Clean Fuels for All Race of France. Last week, it was the turn of the longest layout, with the Nürburgring Nordschleife measuring a gigantic 25.378 kilometres.
Ad
WTCR
Monteiro switches his focus in WTCR
The post From the short to the long in WTCR appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.
WTCR
Bjork praises “safety first” WTCR race cancellation decision
WTCR
It’s 24-hour party time for WTCR’s Azcona
Share this article
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad