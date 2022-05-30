WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup drivers have sampled the shortest and longest tracks of the season during the last few weeks.

Earlier in May, the 2.760-kilometre Circuit de Pau-Ville hosted WTCR Clean Fuels for All Race of France. Last week, it was the turn of the longest layout, with the Nürburgring Nordschleife measuring a gigantic 25.378 kilometres.

