Cyan Racing is up and running in its bid to claim more WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup success in 2020.

After claiming the WTCR Teams’ title under the Cyan Racing Lynk & Co banner at WTCR Race of Malaysia season showdown last month, the Swedish squad was back on track or rather a rain-swept airfield earlier this week.



A message posted on the team’s official Facebook page read: “We’ve just completed the first shakedown of 2020 on a very wet and very cold Swedish airfield. A first sign that the FIA WTCR season is slowly getting closer.”



Photo:Facebook.com/cyanracing

The post From WTCR showdown to shakedown for Cyan appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.