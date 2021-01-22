Hyundai Motorsport’s Test and Development Driver Augusto Farfus, a podium finisher in WTCR in 2019, will perform a demonstration run on Daytona International Speedway’s sportscar course, featuring the legendary 31-degree banking on the oval section.



Farfus, who will take to the track on Friday, January 29, said: “Being invited to run a demonstration at Daytona International Speedway is a big opportunity to show the Veloster N ETCR to the world.



“Through the testing we’ve already completed, we know it is very capable of putting on a good display and the track at Daytona should let us show both the superb acceleration and the top speed.”



PURE ETCR, which begins later this year, features the most powerful touring cars ever built with a peak power output of 500kW equivalent to 670bhp, all contesting the world’s first all-electric, multi-brand touring car series.



