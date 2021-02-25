The full virtual car pack from the 2020 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup is now available on RaceRoom.

Available to purchaseHERE(https://game.raceroom.com/store/), the car pack includes the Renault Mégane RS TCR that was previously unavailable on the RaceRoom online platform.



For more on the 2020 Esports WTCR season go to:https://www.fiawtcr.com/esports-wtcr-intro/