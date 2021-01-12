Hungarian Baldi is a two-time Esports WTCR champion, while Michelisz was talent-spotted racing online, eventually becoming the King of WTCR in 2019 driving a BRC Racing Team-run Hyundai i30 N TCR.



Baldi has been inspired by what Michelisz has achieved since transferring his skills from the virtual to the real world and believes he can emulate his famous compatriot’s achievements.



“You can never know but today’s simulators are quite advanced and you can translate those skills into real life, we have seen it so many times,” said Baldi when quizzed on the subject last month. “I don’t have to say that but Norbi started like this as well and we could see [in the WTCR in 2019] he was the best of the best. Definitely the simulator can be a good tool to learn the things and the skills that I can use in real life.”



Baldi represents the M1RA Esports team in online events. Michelisz is a co-founder of the squad.