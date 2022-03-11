The search to find the next Ma Qing Hua is underway following the launch of the Geely Group Motorsport Development Driver Program (GDDP).





Two winners will eventually be chosen and will get to drive in a yet-to-be-revealed Asia-based touring car series with GDDP in 2023.



Ma Qing Hua, who is racing in the WTCR for Cyan Performance Lynk & Co this year, and Zhang Zhi Qiang, who claimed the 2021 TCR Asia title with Shell Teamwork Lynk & Co Racing, will head up the GDDP.



“We have launched this programme to create a viable opportunity for young talents in Asia to take their step into professional motorsport," Chen Jun, Commercial Director of Geely Group Motorsport in China said. “We have seen drivers like Ma Qing Hua and Zhang Zhi Qiang claim impressive results with the customer teams of Geely Group Motorsport and with this programme we are creating the conditions for a new generation of talented Asian drivers.”



Eligible drivers must be born between January 1, 1987 and December 31, 2002, be a resident in mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau or Taiwan and carry national B level racing licence issued by CAMF, the Chinese ASN.



