Geely Group Motorsport ramps up production of WTCR race-winning Lynk & Co

Production of the WTCR race-winning Lynk & Co 03 TCR from Geeely Group Motorsport is being ramped up as the 2020 season approaches.

Delays despatching body shells from China to Geely’s European base has meant the major build programme is only just getting underway following the initial supply of cars to Cyan Racing in Sweden and customers in China.



But Ron Hartvelt, who has recently been appointed as Geely Group Motorsport’s Customer Sport Director, said production was back on course.



“We are in the process of completing further 2020 cars for deliveries. Start-up delays in deliveries of body shells from China has meant that we have had to reschedule our plans. But the support from the team in Hangzhou [where the Lynk & Co 03 shells are manufactured] has been tremendous and we are on track to catch back up.”



Lead Geely Group customer Cyan Racing began its preparations for the 2020 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup season by taking part in official tyre partner Goodyear’s familiarisation test in Spain earlier this month.



Yvan Muller, who along with team-mate Thed Björk challenged for last year’s WTCR title, drove a Lynk & Co 03 TCR test car on both days.

