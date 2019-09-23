Geely Group Motorsport taking orders for WTCR race-winning Lynk & Co 03 TCR

Orders are being taken for the Lynk & Co 03 TCR, a multiple winner in the 2019 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.

The Geely Group Motorsport-developed car is being used by Cyan Racing and Cyan Performance in WTCR / OSCARO.



However, from the first quarter of 2020, more customer teams will be able to take delivery of the Lynk & Co 03 TCR with China earmarked as the initial target market.



"We are delighted to make the Lynk & Co 03 TCR available to more customer teams in 2020 after introducing it with the highly successful programme of Cyan Racing,” said Victor Yang, Vice President of Communications at Zhejiang Geely Holding Group.



Alexander Murdzevski Schedvin, Head of Motorsport at Geely Group Motorsport, added: “We are very happy to continue grow the passion for the Lynk & Co brand and for the sport by welcoming more teams to join our customer racing programme. Starting with Lynk & Co’s biggest market, China, our ambition is to grow the number of customers successively.



“The highly successful TCR category offers a cost effective and competitive way for teams all over the world to compete at top level motorsport and we are adamant to become a growing part of it.”

