Jordi Gené will start the second half of the 2021 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup season aiming higher and higher.

Gené returned to FIA World Touring Car racing this year following a lengthy absence but has yet to challenge for big points in his Zengő Motorsport Drivers’ Academy CUPRA Leon Competición.



But the Spaniard is confident that will change when the season resumes at WTCR Race of Czech Republic next month.



“It’s getting better every race, step by step we’re improving and I hope this will bring us to some better results by the end of the season,” Goodyear-equipped Gené said at last month’s WTCR Race of Hungary. “Every time we’re getting closer to the front and I hope we can get more points for the team soon.”

