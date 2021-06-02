Jordi Gené might be new to the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup for 2020 but the experienced Spaniard has previous knowledge of the 25.378-kilometre Nürburgring Nordschleife.

The Zengő Motorsport Drivers’ Academy recruit won the TCR class of the ADAC TOTAL 24h-Rennen in 2018 and will maximise key learnings from that event when he returns to the track for WTCR Race of Germany in a Goodyear-equipped CUPRA Leon Competitión.



“I like the track because I have good results so far but at the same time it’s not the best track to start the season with little running experience,” said Gené, a winner in the FIA World Touring Car Championship in the past. “Because the possibility to have a mistake and end up in the barriers is the highest together with Macau I would have preferred if this was the third or fourth race if I could choose because it’s very demanding. But, at the same time, when everything works well the reward of a good lap on the Nordschleife is unique, it’s fantastic.”

