Jordi Gené will not contest rounds nine and 10 of the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup, WTCR Race of Czech Republic, at Autodrom Most for personal reasons.
Zengő Motorsport Drivers’ Academy will not nominate a replacement driver for Gené’s CUPRA Leon Competición. There will be no further comment.
