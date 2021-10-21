CUPRA-powered Jordi Gené described his WTCR Race of France weekend as “sweet and sour”.

After qualifying P16 at Circuit Pau-Arnos, Gené was forced to retire from Race 1 with a mechanical issue before he placed P18 in Race 2.



“A sweet and sour weekend for me in Pau,” Zengő Motorsport Drivers' Academy-run Gené said following the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup’s first visit to France. “Sweet because we were quicker than in any other races. In Qualifying we stayed pretty close from the guys in front and managed to get a good position being the second CUPRA.



“In Race 1 I had a technical issue and my rear suspension collapsed when I had a good position so that is my sour part. In Race 2 the pace was very good and I managed to put pressure on the people in front of me. Unfortunately, I did not do a very good start and Pau was difficult to overtake. But I could feel comfortable and had good pace, better than any race before. But the result was not the one I expected.”

