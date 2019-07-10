The cars of the 26 all-season drivers competing in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO will be available on RaceRoom from 16h00 CET today.

RaceRoom, the free-to-play racing simulation for PC, has created online versions of all WTCR / OSCARO cars, including the new-for-2019 Lynk & Co 03 TCR, while seven tracks featuring in this year’s calendar are also featured on RaceRoom, such as the legendary Nürburgring Nordschleife and Sepang International Circuit, venue of the season-finale from 13-15 December.



Several WTCR / OSCARO drivers had the opportunity to test their cars during WTCR Race of Germany last month when they also took on five of the fastest virtual racers. Experienced simracer and Esports WTCR race-winner Moritz Löhner triumphed, but the WTCR / OSCARO drivers proved that little adaption is needed from the real cars to their virtual counterparts with title leader Esteban Guerrieri finishing on the podium and Mikel Azcona setting the fastest race lap.



The release of the 26 all-season cars is a prelude to the launch of Esports WTCR OSCARO 2019, which promises to be even bigger and more spectacular than before. Full information will be released on 25 July when the first online rounds begin.



RaceRoom has enjoyed a long and successful partnership with Eurosport Events, promoter of WTCR / OSCARO, dating back to 2013. In recent years, the focus has been on creating the most realistic and competitive virtual driving experience, so that each player and simracer can experience the challenge and thrill of action-packed touring car racing, regardless of whether players set hotlaps on their own, compete in virtual championships or play online on the multiplayer servers.



Essential links:



Download RaceRoom for freehere:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/211500/RaceRoom_Racing_Experience/



The WTCR / OSCARO car pack is availablehere:

http://game.raceroom.com/store/cars/wtcr-2019

The post Get your WTCR car on RaceRoom today appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.