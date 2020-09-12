He said: “We are not happy because we want to be fighting for pole but, luckily, I am P10 so I can get the reverse grid [pole] and this is very important to start start the season scoring good points. In the normal grid I try to survive and see if we can gain some position but the important thing is to be strong in the first race. We know we have to improve but I want to say congratulations to the guys in the team.”



Jean-Karl Vernay will join Girolami on the front row with Thed Björk and Attila Tassi lining up behind. Race 1 is scheduled to begin at 10h30 CET over 13 laps.