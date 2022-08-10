Néstor Girolami has explained why he couldn’t make his third pole position of the 2022 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup season count when the series visited Circuit l’Anneau du Rhin last weekend.

Girolami started Race 1 at WTCR Race of Alsace GrandEst from first place on the grid in his ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport Honda Civic Type R TCR, but was forced to settle for the runner-up spot behind Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport’s Nathanaël Berthon.

“For me it was all about doing a good job at the start,” said the Argentine. “I expected that Nath would come so from the outside I tried to break his speed but while leaving a margin. He overtook me very well and from there on I had to try to defend myself from [Mikel] Azcona. He raced hard but with respect. We had to go side-by-side through Turn 1, which is not easy, while trying to defend until the middle of the race.

“Then I saw Azcona had lost the position to Gilles [Magnus] so I said ‘okay, I have to pray that Nath is not pulling away because I needed his tow to stay in second position. Without that it would have been very difficult to defend. Gilles tried everything. I was being a bit careful because I was told he was really pushing a lot – even with my team-mate. I had some hard moments with him, but always with respect and fair play. That’s very important.

“Thank you to my team for giving me an amazing car. We proved that over one lap we are very good but for race pace – especially with the straights – that we still have some work to do.”

Girolami is second in the provisional WTCR standings, 35 points behind Goodyear #FollowTheLeader Azcona.

