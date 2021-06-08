Néstor Girolami has revealed why he was unable to convert his Nürburgring Nordschleife pole position into a first win on the legendary track.

Argentine Girolami shot to his second WTCR Race of Germany pole in as many years in his ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport Honda Civic Type R. But he languished in third at the finish of Race 2 after he was out-gunned by Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team pair Jean-Karl Vernay and Luca Engstler.



“Of course you want to defend pole position, but unfortunately I didn't get a good start – I did the same procedure as always but we had a small stall,” said Girolami. “After that I was aggressive in trying to defend my position on the run to Turn 1 but I left room to make sure I was fair.



“I tried to follow the two leaders but felt like I was forcing a bit on lap one, so after that I just tried to keep position. I'm happy for Tiago [Monteiro] for his victory, congratulations to him and the team. It was still a good weekend for me because we scored a lot of points, including qualifying, which is important for the [title].”



After two races, Girolami is equal second in the standings, six points behind Goodyear #FollowTheLeader Vernay.

