Girolami Jr just too fast for WTCR-winning brother

Néstor Girolami reckons his younger brother Franco deserves the opportunity to race outside their native Argentina – but he’d stop short of becoming his team-mate.

Franco Girolami, 27, is three years younger than Néstor, who claimed a trio of wins in the 2019 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup driving an ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport Honda Civic Type R TCR.



Girolami Jr (pictured) finished second to Matías Rossi in the 2019 Top Race V6 Argentina series, notably triumphing at San Juan on the same weekend as Girolami Sr was winning in WTCR at the Slovakia Ring last May.



And it’s the younger Girolami’s success that is making his older brother worried for the future.



“He’s really good, I think he’s faster than me actually so I don’t want to put him in my team!” said Néstor Girolami. “But I want to help my brother come to Europe and do some experience in TCR. He needs to learn a little bit of English and the way teams work in Europe because it’s different [to teams in Argentina]. If he had the opportunity, I would support him.”

