Girolami was P10 in Q2 in his ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport Honda Civic Type R TCR, which guaranteed him the DHL Pole for Race 2 on Sunday, after team-mate Attila Tassi crashed out of the session and Gabriele Tarquini had a loose front splitter on his BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse Hyundai i30 N TCR.



Ehrlacher’s hopes of increasing his points lead took a blow when the Frenchman failed to graduate from Q1 in his Cyan Racing Lynk & Co 03 TCR. He will start the three races from P15. Girolami and Swede Thed Björk are both 31 points behind Ehrlacher. But Björk’s Lynk & Co will start P21 and Yvan Muller, who is one point further back behind the pair, in P14.



“I knew Attila was out and Tarquini was slow [with a loose front splitter], so I have to thank the team for this,” said Girolami. “The car feels good and we have to fight. Tomorrow is a really challenging race day and it is a good opportunity with Yann down in P15.”



Luca Filippi will join Girolami on the front row in his Team Mulsanne Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce TCR by Romeo Ferraris. Santiago Urrutia’s Cyan Performance Lynk & Co and Jean-Karl Vernay’s Alfa Romeo will line up on the second row.



Race 1 for WTCR Race of Slovakia takes place on Sunday morning at 9.15h local time, with Race 2 scheduled to start at 12h45h and Race 3 at 14.45h.