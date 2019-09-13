Girolami: Let me loose in WTCR Free Practice 1

Néstor Girolami can’t wait to take to the Ningbo International Speedpark for Free Practice 1 later today.

Girolami, who won on his last visit to the Chinese track in 2017, is keen to start work on honing the set-up of this ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport Honda Civic Type R TCR – and the 45-minute session at WTCR Race of China is the perfect opportunity to do so.



“I have fantastic memories of my one visit to Ningbo in 2017 because it’s where I scored my first WTCC victory,” said the Argentine, currently fourth in the race to win the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO. “The two practice sessions will be very important because I’ve never driven a WTCR car, so we’ll need to work flat-out to make sure we have the best possible set-up for qualifying.



“Since Slovakia, I’ve only qualified inside the top 10 once, so that’s something we’ve been working hard to improve. The racing here was quite aggressive last year so if we can be ahead of all that, it would be a big help for our points situation.”



Free Practice 1 begins at 17h00 local time. Follow the action on the WTCR / OSCARO official Facebook page.

