Girolami open to helping Guerrieri’s WTCR title push

Néstor Girolami has hinted that he will sacrifice trying to win the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO if it helped to ensure that his Honda-powered team-mate Esteban Guerrieri came out on top at the end of the season-finale in Malaysia.

Heading into the summer break, Guerrieri leads Norbert Michelisz in the standings by 24 points with Girolami 54 down on his fellow Argentine and ALL-INKL.COM Motorsport driver.



Although he topped the title table following the events in Hungary and Slovakia, Girolami has slipped back to fourth on the leaderboard.



Speaking following the WTCR Race of Portugal weekend in Vila Real, Girolami said: “Our aim is to make sure that a driver in a Honda wins this championship.”

