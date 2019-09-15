Girolami penalised in China, Priaulx handed reverse-grid WTCR pole

Néstor Girolami has been penalised following Second Qualifying at WTCR Race of China.

For being adjudged to have caused the red flag in the Q2 phase of qualifying, waved when Ma Qinghua spun out following contact between the pair, Girolami’s best time in Q2 was effectively cancelled, dropping him to P12 for Races 2 and 3.



However, he received a further penalty from the race stewards – a five-place grid demotion – for impeding Ma. That will leave the three-time winner in this season’s WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO in P17 on the grid for Race 2.



With Girolami demoted, Cyan Performance Lynk & Co’s three-time FIA World Touring Car champion inherits Norbert Michelisz’s reverse-grid pole, the BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse driver instead lining up in second place for Race 2.

