Girolami: perfect preparation key in WTCR

Néstor Girolami reckons perfect preparation could make the difference between WTCR on-track success or failure in 2020.

The Argentine ace has highlighted the compact schedule − a consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic − as a key factor in the outcome of the upcoming WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup season.



“We want to fight for the championship but it will be really, really tight,” said Girolami, who will drive a Goodyear-equipped Honda Civic Type R TCR for ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport. “Some weekends will be back-to-back so we have to be prepared for everything.”



Girolami took three WTCR race wins in 2019 but, like team-mate Esteban Guerrieri, lost out on the big prize.



“This year is revenge for us and we are preparing very hard to win both titles,” he said. “We now have Tiago [Monteiro] and Attila [Tassi] in the team, four strong drivers together doing a very good job.



“The atmosphere in the team is really good and I am really grateful to work with these guys [from ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport] who give everything in every race. We have a really good crew and I am really grateful to be part of the Honda family and ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport.”



WTCR Race of Austria at Salzburgring is set to open season three from 12/13 September.

