Girolami, from Argentina, started the final lap in fourth position and was attempting to defend his place on the run out of Turn 1 when he was tagged, unintentionally, from behind. That contact sent his car out of control at high speed into the inside barrier, with an impact measuring 27G sending the car airborne briefly.



The ALL-INKL.COM Münnich driver was taken to the circuit medical centre for the required 30 minutes of observation, where he was seen by FIA Medical Delegate Christian Wahlen, before going to a local hospital for a precautionary scan. However, he was back at the track on Sunday evening after being given the all-clear by doctors ahead of a planned test session at the Slovakia Ring tomorrow.



“First of all, I am okay, which is the most important thing in any incident like this,” said the multiple WTCR race winner and title contender. “It was a really big impact and obviously the car was heavily damaged, so the fact that I was able to return to the circuit this evening is testament to the safety level JAS Motorsport has achieved with the Honda Civic Type R TCR and also the preparation fromALL-INKL.COMMünnich Motorsport, so big thanks to them both.



“The incident itself was a big disappointment; I had already been hit by the same driver at the start of the race, so I really thought he would take more care in that situation. It also puts us on the back foot as we have very little time to prepare for the next round, but we will come back fighting."