Girolami praises Huff after epic Nordschleife podium fight

Néstor Girolami praised his WTCR - FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO rival Rob Huff after their epic fight over the final podium position in Race 1 at WTCR Race of Germany, with both going wheel-to-wheel on the last lap.

ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport’s Girolami had started from third but fell behind Frédéric Vervisch at the start, then dropping behind Huff at the exact moment he finally repassed Vervisch along the two-kilometre Döttinger Höhe straight on the second lap.



Girolami and Huff then ran only millimetres apart as they jostled for position down Döttinger Höhe on the last lap, with Girolami’s Honda Civic Type R TCR just edging ahead.



“We were side by side, trying to cut the air to slow down the other and at the last point we were side by side but with my apex first to the left, so I could go flat out and Rob didn't accept any chance. He understood that I had the first apex so he lifted,” explained Girolami afterwards.



A very long lap around the Nürburgring Nordschleife meant Girolami was able to strategise his move for third, sitting back before launching his attack late in the lap.



“I tried to follow Huff. He had really good pace. I didn't want to keep the tyres in sector three especially, where it's the most important time for tyres, so I let him go a little bit. Then in sector four I catch up to him to have a good exit after the last corner before the main straight. This was the main moment for the race.”



Girolami’s team-mate and Race 1 DHL Pole Position man Esteban Guerrieri lost the lead off the start, with Girolami also struggling to get off the line, something he put down to the unique challenge of the Nordschleife.



“I think we dropped off a little bit in the start because in this weekend you don't have so many opportunities to make a good start. All the time, you go to the Nordschleife and try to practice as much as possible, so we couldn't practice [standing starts] during the Free Practice 1 or 2.”



Girolami remains third in the WTCR / OSCARO points standings, moving ahead of Thed Björk (Cyan Racing Lynk & Co) but falling behind Race 1 winner Norbert Michelisz (BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse), who moved into second place overall.

