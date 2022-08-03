ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport’s WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup title chaser Néstor Girolami is ready to get down to ‘business’ when the series stops off at Anneau du Rhin this weekend for WTCR Race of Alsace GrandEst.

Girolami, from Argentina, shot back into title contention with his second victory of the campaign at WTCR Race of Italy last month aboard his Goodyear-equipped Honda Civic Type R TCR.

Ad

But facing a 36-point gap to Mikel Azcona, Girolami is mindful that there’s no room for error with the second half of the season firmly underway.

WTCR How they stand in WTCR 3 HOURS AGO

“Now that we are starting to get to the business end of the season, it's more important than ever to stay consistent and keep up the momentum we have built from being in the top three at each of the last two events,” Girolami said. “Vallelunga was obviously a great weekend for me and us as a team. Whether this weekend will be the same is difficult to say, as although the middle section of the track should suit our package we also have to be mindful of the long straights. But, in any case, we will give it our all to keep the pressure on in the standings.”

WTCR WTCR format refresher 4 HOURS AGO