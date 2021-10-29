Néstor Girolami is expecting a “really challenging weekend” when Adria International Raceway hosts the inaugural WTCR Race of Italy from November 5-7.

But while the Argentine is braced for a difficult two days of track action on the extended layout, he’s also ready to help his Honda-powered ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport team-mate.



“It’s going to be a really challenging weekend because the layout is more or less new, although we did have the possibility to go around there before the season started.



“We can expect the demands on the brakes to be very high and we need to make sure the brakes are enough for the whole race. And because the temperatures will be cold it will be very important to get everything ready for the first lap of Qualifying.



‘It’s quite a tricky track because everything is about traction. Still, we need to score as much points as possible for the Teams’ title because we still have the possibility to fight for this. I am little bit far away in the Drivers’ standings after we didn’t score too many points in the last few races. But my team-mate Esteban [Guerrieri] is third in the standings so I will support him. Racing in Italy is quite special so I hope we can achieve a good result.”

