Néstor Girolami will be firmly focused on defence during rounds five and six of the 2022 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup today.

The Goodyear #FollowTheLeader’s title advantage was trimmed to two points after he was a non-scorer during Saturday’s Qualifying when he could only manage the eighth fastest time at the wheel of his ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport Honda Civic Type R TCR.

However, all is not lost for the Argentine who is set to start Race 2 from third position on the partially-reverse grid.

Speaking following Saturday’s Qualifying, which team-mate Esteban Guerrieri completed in fourth place in the combined order, Girolami said: ‘It was a very positive day keeping in mind that we have maximum compensation weight. I think we did a pretty solid job by trying different things with Esteban in practice and putting together the best set-up possible for qualifying.

“I probably could have done a better lap in Q2, but the red flag stopped my first attempt and on my second one I didn’t want to take the risk of missing track limits or making a small mistake. I want to congratulate the team because they gave us excellent cars and also my crew in particular for working flat-out to try different things. I hope we can get good points and defend [our] lead.”

