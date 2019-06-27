Néstor Girolami insists he’s still in the thick of battle to win the 2019 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO despite a double non-score at the Nürburgring Nordschleife.

Girolami began his WTCR Race of Germany challenge with third place in Race 1 only for a noise issue in Second Qualifying to leave him in P24 on the grid for Races 2 and 3.



After a water temperature issue forced him out of Race 2, rapid repair work by his ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport mechanics ensured Girolami started Race 3, albeit from the pitlane. He finished P18.



“I had an issue with the splitter too [in Race 2], but the guys did a great job to change both pieces before Race 3,” the Honda-driving Argentine explained. “I had to start from the pitlane because they ran over the time limit, but this was probably a blessing because of the crashes at the first corner.



“I’m still fourth in the points because of my podium [in Race 1] and because our big rivals did not score well, so the battle [for the title] is still 100 per cent alive.”

The post Girolami: WTCR title battle “100 per cent alive” appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.