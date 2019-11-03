Néstor Girolami “difficult” WTCR JVCKENWOOD Race of Japan might not delivered the reward his First Qualifying pace deserved but his efforts helped his ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport outfit weekend reignite its bid to win the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO for Teams.

Girolami was third fastest in the opening qualifying session at Suzuka last month but a forced engine change demoted the Argentine to P27 and restricted him to a lowly P18 in Race 1. However, by finishing P11 and P14 in Races 2 and 3, the Argentine helped his Honda-powered entrant cut the deficit to Cyan Racing Lynk & Co to just four points with six races remaining.



“The issue we had on Friday in qualifying was the big setback, and we never really recovered,” Girolami said afterwards.



Girolami is a three-time winner in his first WTCR / OSCARO campaign and sixth in the Drivers’ standings.

The post Girolami’s “difficult” WTCR weekend ends on a high appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.