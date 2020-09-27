Girolami, second in title battle, started from the DHL Pole Position after setting a new WTCR qualifying lap record on the 25.378-kilometre Nürburgring Nordschleife.



Prior to the start, however, Girolami, in error, completed three reconnaissance laps, passing through the pitlane twice. The regulations allow drivers to complete two reconnaissance laps and one pass through the pitlane prior to lining up on the grid.



Although he lost the lead to Yann Ehrlacher, the 30-second penalty dropped him to P11 when it was applied following the three-lap counter, as Thed Björk and Attila Tassi, in an ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport-entered Honda Civic Type R TCR, completed the podium.



“A bit of mixed feelings today,” Greiner said afterwards. “It was a really good result for Attila, he showed great pace. We are disappointed about what happened with Néstor; this thing shouldn't happen, but it has and now we need to investigate what went wrong and make sure it doesn't happen again. I'm very sorry for him, now we need to look into the details."



Girolami said: “In terms of my race performance I am happy. I did a very good start to hold the lead and made a bit of a gap back to the Lynk & Co, but in the final sector it was really fast on the straight and I was overtaken easily. There’s something for us to work on as straightline speed is not our best, and we need to have a look into the data and see how we can improve our speed. The penalty is a bit of a shame and we still aren’t sure exactly what happened, but we will discuss it and try to learn from it. At the end of the day we are a team and we win and lose together and will come back stronger."