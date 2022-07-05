Néstor Girolami made it three podium finishes in this season’s WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup with an unexpected third place finish in Race 1 on the streets of Vila Real last weekend.

From third on the grid, ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport’s ace Argentine kept up a good pace in the opening phase of the race before taking his Joker on lap five, a strategic call from the team that allowed him to rejoin the action without losing a position.

“A podium was honestly a fantastic result,” said Girolami, whose Honda Civic Type R TCR carried maximum compensation weight. “It seemed a little unrealistic to be thinking about one after FP2 but our hard work paid off and we have to be proud of that. I was able to make a bit of a gap early in Race 1 to the car behind and although it took the joker first I was able to emerge ahead when I took mine. I was in protection mode for the rest of the race but I made the position mine. Race 2 was much tougher because I had no clean air and I had to fight once more to keep cars behind. In the end, despite losing a position, ninth place felt like a good result for the pace we had.”

Girolami completed his Vila Real weekend with a ninth-place finish in Race 2, ending the WTCR Race of Portugal fifth in the Drivers’ standings.

