The WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup is giving fans the opportunity to go behind the scenes during Free Practice 1 and Free Practice 2 at WTCR Race of Germany today (Thursday).

For both sessions, WTCR TV crews will follow Belgium-based Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport and Comtoyou Team Audi Sport as they prepare for success on the world’s toughest racetrack, the Nürburgring Nordschleife.

As well as being treated to all the key track action, fans watching on Eurosport Player and the WTCR’s Facebook page and YouTube channel, will hear from key Comtoyou personnel with explanations on what’s happening to the team’s cars, what work is being done to make them faster or be better suited to the track layout and conditions at the time and who is doing what in the team. There will be more radio conversations between Comtoyou drivers and their engineers broadcast.

Comtoyou Team Audi Sport Team Manager François Verbist said: “We tested at the Nürburgring during the winter so we will apply what we did during the test in free practice to be as prepared as possible for qualifying and it’s great to provide viewers with this extra insight and information.

“Free practice is all about preparing well the qualifying and the race strategy and we can be a bit more relaxed because we are only preparing, nothing is counting in terms of the times.”

As well as the Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport entries of Nathanaël Berthon and Tom Coronel, Verbist works closely with his cousin, Elsa Verbist, on the management of the Comtoyou Team Audi Sport line-up of Mehdi Bennani and Gilles Magnus with all four drivers competing in Goodyear-equipped Audi RS 3 LMS race cars.

Of the challenging facing his team this weekend, Verbist added: “The Nordschleife is always stressful and it’s always special with the logistics. We are working from the tents so we have to bring all our equipment to the pitlane and it’s a bit of a challenge. And we know that if any car has a problem then you lose directly a lot of time because it can be impossible to get back to the pit. Every lap is counting and we need to make sure the car is ready and reliable to go through each session because so much about the Nürburgring is about driver confidence.”

Comtoyou Team Audi Sport follows Cyan Racing Lynk & Co in giving fans this unique behind-the-scenes access in this season’s WTCR.

Free Practice 1 at WTCR Race of Germany takes place from 14h30-15h10 CET on Thursday May 26 with Free Practice 2 following from 19h00-19h40.

