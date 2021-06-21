Thed Björk is looking forward rather than back in the WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup.

The Cyan Performance Lynk & Co driver left WTCR Race of Germany with a lowly P13 to show for his efforts following a weekend of frustration on the Nürburgring Nordschleife at the start of June.



But after experiencing a ‘good feeling’ from his Goodyear-equipped Lynk & Co 03 TCR, the Swede has high hopes for this weekend’s WTCR Race of Portugal.



“Germany was a tough weekend for me,” he said. “I didn't get it right in qualifying, so had to start from 15th position in both races. The car felt good, however, and that is what we bring to Portugal, a race that I very much look to.”

WTCR Why Vernay’s Goodyear #FollowTheLeader status in WTCR doesn’t matter… yet! 7 HOURS AGO

WTCR Electric WTCR ace Azcona makes history as PURE ETCR’s first King of the Weekend 10 HOURS AGO