After losing out on a dream maiden victory at WTCR Race of Belgium earlier this month following a jumped start, Berthon lost the DHL Pole Position for the reverse-grid Race 1 at the Nürburgring Nordschleife due to a Code 60 violation in Thursday qualifying at the wheel of his Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport RS 3 LMS.



And the French driver’s misfortune continued prior to Race 1 this afternoon, as he explained. “We had a turbo problem, one of the pipes went off twice so I had to go to the pitlane two times before the start so it was game over. We tried to the grid to see how the car was reacting. Sometimes you have good times, sometimes bad times. It’s more bad times now but the good times will come I am sure. We will see tomorrow, apparently it’s going to rain again.”