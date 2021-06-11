This is the Goodyear #FollowTheLeader blue arch proudly in position at WTCR Race of Germany last weekend.

The giant structure is positioned on the grid spot occupied by the Goodyear #FollowTheLeader ahead of all 16 races that make up the 2021 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup schedule.



And flying above is the famous Goodyear Blimp, a globally recognised icon that has been an ambassador for the brand for almost a century.



A Goodyear-branded Zeppelin NT semi-rigid airship, this model is the largest semi-rigid airship in the world today, measuring 75 metres long, up to 19.5 metres wide, and 17.4 metres tall.



Goodyear is the official tyre partner of the WTCR.

