Initiated by the WTCR promoter in support of the FIA’s #PurposeDriven movement to return to racing with a clear purpose, Eurosport Events is donating €1 for every kilometre completed by every all-season driver in every qualifying session and race in 2020 with the goal of raising €100,000 with additional donations from drivers, other members of the WTCR community and stakeholders in the fight against COVID-19.



Cyan Racing Lynk & Co driver Ehrlacher, the Goodyear #FollowTheLeader following his impressive Circuit Zolder weekend, said: “I want to give a word to the #RaceToCare project which offers 1 euro for 1km for all the medical stuff, so that’s a really nice project.”



Ehrlacher (pictured second from the left) also commented: “One more thing about the coronavirus, we are really thankful to the organisers of the [WTCR] because it is not easy to organise all this at this time, so I’m really thankful to be a part of this race weekend and I hope it will continue as long as possible.”



More #RaceToCare updates coming soon atFIAWTCR.com.