Flying Frenchman Yann Ehrlacher has arrived at MotorLand Aragón as the Goodyear #FollowTheLeader with a 22-point margin over ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport’s Honda-powered star Esteban Guerrieri.



Despite the spotlight being firmly fixed on the Cyan Racing Lynk & Co ace, Ehrlacher insists he’s keeping calm.



“Being in the championship lead does not put any more pressure on me,” said the 24-year-old, whose uncle and team-mate Yvan Muller is a four-time FIA World Touring Car champion. “We have been consistent all year and we need to work hard to continue that in the last two races. The strategy for this race is the same as for the first, to push as hard as we can and score a lot of points.”



As well as his achievements in the Drivers’ title fight, Ehrlacher’s efforts, combined with those of Muller, means Cyan Racing Lynk & Co is 30 points in front of ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport in the Teams’ title race after 10 rounds. The Swedish squad is defending the crown it lifted at WTCR Race of Malaysia last season.