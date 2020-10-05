The Cyan Racing Lynk & Co ace was speaking on the back of claiming his second WTCR win of the year at the Nürburgring Nordschleife last month as he looked ahead to the Slovakia Ring triple-header this weekend.



“With the long straights and the slipstream there is plenty of places to overtake, especially at the beginning of the race when everyone is quite close to each other,” said the 24-year-old Frenchman. “I expect the cars will be really close. Everybody can push fully in the races because the ballast [calculation] is not counting in the races. We will have really interesting and exciting races.”