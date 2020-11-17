Cyan Racing Lynk & Co’s Yann Ehrlacher remained in yellow from the start of the 2020 WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup season until the end with the 24-year-old Frenchman coming out on top by 39 points ahead of uncle and team-mate Yvan Muller.

As Goodyear completed its first season as the WTCR’s official tyre supplier, providing its Goodyear Eagle F1 SuperSport race tyre for dry and wet weather use, Ehrlacher celebrated his standout achievement at MotorLand Aragón on Sunday.



