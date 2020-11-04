Cyan Racing Lynk & Co’s Yann Ehrlacher retains the yellow jacket as the Goodyear #FollowTheLeader despite a weekend of struggle at WTCR Race of Spain.

Nevertheless, the 24-year-old from France actually managed to increase title advantage to 26 points over the chasing pack, which is still headed by Esteban Guerrieri after 13 all-action races.



